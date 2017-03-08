NASCAR Star Thrills Fans At Grand Opening Of Store In McKeesport

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Kevin Harvick is one of the fastest drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series. In fact, he won it all in 2014.

He gets around, and not just on the track.

Fans waited in line at the opening of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in McKeesport on Wednesday, and they weren’t just there for bargains.

What really brought the smiles in the aisles was the NASCAR star himself.

Sponsored by Ollie’s, Harvick graciously signed autographs for just about everyone in the store. He says he enjoys visiting this part of the country.

“I like being around people and hearing their stories. It’s always fun, especially in this area. Pennsylvania’s always been a great fan base for me personally. So we have a lot of fans who have been on our side since I started driving the car back in 2001,” he said.

Posing for pictures is part of the deal. And fans like Sherrie Howell love it.

“We’ve been part of his fan club for many years, and we’ve come down here to celebrate his arrival in Pennsylvania,” she said.

The laid back event at Ollie’s is a far cry from the high stress world of his regular day job. Harvick knows his fortunes can change in a split second. But he’s philosophical about it.

“I’ve won a lot of races, and lost a lot of races. Some by other people’s mistakes. And I’ve lost a lot by my own mistakes. Speeding on a pit road is just part of the game, and you push it as hard as you can,” he said.

All the same, he appreciates his pit stop in McKeesport.