Rania’s Recipes: Wheat Beer Brine & Vinaigrette

Chef Aaron Hoover, of Rania’s Catering, stopped by PTL to show off some delicious beer-inspired recipes!
Lime-Agave Wheat Beer Brine
Yield: 24 oz. of brining liquid
- Water 1 c
- Salt, kosher ¼ c
- Agave Nectar 2 T
- Lime, sliced ½ ea
- Peppercorns, whole 1 T
- Wheat Beer (Mindful Brewing’s Lime Agave)12 oz
Add water, salt, agave nectar, lime, and peppercorns to a pot and heat while stirring until salt is dissolved. Remove from heat and chill. Add beer and completely submerge protein in brine.
Brining times may vary from 2 hours for a 6 oz chicken breast, to overnight for a whole bird.
Remove from brine, rinse, and pat dry before using desired cooking technique.
Lime-Agave Wheat Beer Vinaigrette
Yield: approx. 1 cup
- Wheat Beer (Mindful Brewing’s Lime Agave)¼ c
- Lime Juice 2 T
- Agave Nectar 1 T
- Whole Grain Dijon Mustard 1 t
- Shallot, minced 1 t
- Garlic clove, minced 1 ea
- Poppy Seeds 2 t
- Vegetable Oil ½ c
- S & P TT
Add all ingredients to a bowl and whisk to emulsify. The mustard will help in this process, allowing you to add all of the oil at once instead of whisking in small amounts at a time. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Use within 24 hours to avoid developing off flavors from the beer.