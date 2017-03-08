WIND ADVISORY: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Rania’s Recipes: Wheat Beer Brine & Vinaigrette

March 8, 2017 8:32 AM
Filed Under: Lime-Agave Wheat Beer Brine, Lime-Agave Wheat Beer Vinaigrette

Chef Aaron Hoover, of Rania’s Catering, stopped by PTL to show off some delicious beer-inspired recipes!

Lime-Agave Wheat Beer Brine
Yield: 24 oz. of brining liquid

  • Water 1 c
  • Salt, kosher ¼ c
  • Agave Nectar 2 T
  • Lime, sliced ½ ea
  • Peppercorns, whole 1 T
  • Wheat Beer (Mindful Brewing’s Lime Agave)12 oz

Add water, salt, agave nectar, lime, and peppercorns to a pot and heat while stirring until salt is dissolved. Remove from heat and chill. Add beer and completely submerge protein in brine.

Brining times may vary from 2 hours for a 6 oz chicken breast, to overnight for a whole bird.

Remove from brine, rinse, and pat dry before using desired cooking technique.

Lime-Agave Wheat Beer Vinaigrette
Yield: approx. 1 cup

  • Wheat Beer (Mindful Brewing’s Lime Agave)¼ c
  • Lime Juice 2 T
  • Agave Nectar 1 T
  • Whole Grain Dijon Mustard 1 t
  • Shallot, minced 1 t
  • Garlic clove, minced 1 ea
  • Poppy Seeds 2 t
  • Vegetable Oil ½ c
  • S & P TT

Add all ingredients to a bowl and whisk to emulsify. The mustard will help in this process, allowing you to add all of the oil at once instead of whisking in small amounts at a time. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Use within 24 hours to avoid developing off flavors from the beer.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia