Carter Leads No. 11 W Virginia Past Texas In Big 12 Tourney

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Jevon Carter scored 21 points, West Virginia cranked up its trademark defense and the No. 11 Mountaineers cruised to a 63-53 victory over Texas in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals Thursday night.
Playing almost the entire way for a team that regularly goes 12-deep, Carter poured in five 3-pointers and added three rebounds and three assists. And that was almost enough to single-handedly send West Virginia into the semifinals Friday against ninth-ranked Baylor or Kansas State.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
The No. 2 seed Mountaineers (25-7) forced the Longhorns (11-22) into 14 turnovers, heled them scoreless for the final 5:34 of the game and turned freshman forward Jarrett Allen into a non-factor on offense as they avenged a loss to Texas in the quarterfinals of the 2014 tournament.
Andrew Jones had 13 points to lead Texas, which matched a school record with its 22nd loss.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)