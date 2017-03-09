WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Carter Leads No. 11 W Virginia Past Texas In Big 12 Tourney

March 9, 2017 10:58 PM
Filed Under: Big 12 Tournament, College, college sports, Texas, West Virginia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Jevon Carter scored 21 points, West Virginia cranked up its trademark defense and the No. 11 Mountaineers cruised to a 63-53 victory over Texas in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals Thursday night.

Playing almost the entire way for a team that regularly goes 12-deep, Carter poured in five 3-pointers and added three rebounds and three assists. And that was almost enough to single-handedly send West Virginia into the semifinals Friday against ninth-ranked Baylor or Kansas State.

The No. 2 seed Mountaineers (25-7) forced the Longhorns (11-22) into 14 turnovers, heled them scoreless for the final 5:34 of the game and turned freshman forward Jarrett Allen into a non-factor on offense as they avenged a loss to Texas in the quarterfinals of the 2014 tournament.

Andrew Jones had 13 points to lead Texas, which matched a school record with its 22nd loss.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

