Chartiers Valley HS Basketball Player Charged With Rape

SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A star basketball player for Chartiers Valley High School has been arrested and charged with the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl.

Ross Wilkerson, 18, was taken by police from the school on Tuesday, and now he’s out on bond. But news of the allegations are sending shock waves through the community.

Wilkerson wore the number one on his jersey as he led the team to a WPIAL semi-final win last week. He was expected to be a key player in the PIAA playoffs this week.

According to the criminal complaint, Wilkerson lured the girl to his house, saying he had a gift for her.

Once there, investigators say the alleged victim told them that Wilkerson allegedly pushed her into a closet in the pool house, tried to get her shirt off, then pushed her down on the floor and took her pants off.

The alleged victim told police she yelled, ‘No, let me go. I have to leave.’ That’s when she says he forced himself on her.

As parents attended Chartiers Valley’s musical Wednesday night, they were just learning the news.

“That’s the first I’m hearing about this. I think that’s scary, that’s very scary,” said one woman.

“It’s going to be hard for the team to keep on going through something like that, for next year also,” said another man.

There was no comment from the school district’s superintendent about the charges against Wilkerson. Also, the basketball coach didn’t return our call.

The victim told police she suffered injuries in the alleged attack.

Late Wednesday night, Wilkerson’s attorney, Michael Santicola, released a statement, saying: “Please understand that we adamantly deny the allegations as blatantly false. He committed no crime whatsoever and look forward bringing the truth to light as soon as possible.”

Wilkerson has a preliminary hearing scheduled later this month.