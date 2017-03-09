Gulf Tower Falcon Lays Her First Egg

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A National Aviary camera reveals that a peregrine falcon nesting near the top of the Gulf Tower has laid her first egg.

“They lay between three and five,” says Aviary ornithologist Bob Mulvihill. “And I think four is the most frequent clutch size.”

He says “Dori” will probably lay her eggs two days apart.

The Aviary staff was very excited when they put a new, higher definition camera on the ledge in 2015. And then the falcons promptly rewarded them by moving to a different site. Taking a hint, they added new gravel, and the nesting pair returned.

“We’re thrilled to have them back at the Gulf Building,” Mulvihill says. “Because now everybody can go to the National Aviary web page and click on the link for our live Raptor nesting cam, and watch these birds go thought their nesting cycle.”

He says the Aviary’s lanner falcon provides a sense of peregrine perspective.

“A lanner falcon is half to two-thirds the size of a peregrine falcon. So peregrine falcons are really large. This is just, in all respects, a thinner, lighter bird. And the markings on the breast of the bird are not nearly as heavy as a peregrine.”

Back at the Gulf Tower, a peregrine named Dori waits for the next egg to drop. To follow the falcons’ progress, click here.