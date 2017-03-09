Man, 91, Shot & Killed During Lawrence Co. Standoff

UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A 91-year-old man is dead after a standoff in Lawrence County ended with a police-involved shooting.
Police were called to the home on Spring Street in Union Township after a woman said her uncle fired a shot at her.
After a more than three-and-a-half hour standoff, police say Frank Wratny confronted New Castle Police with a gun from the front door.
Officers shot Wratny and he died at the scene.
State police are handling the investigation.
