Man, 91, Shot & Killed During Lawrence Co. Standoff

March 9, 2017 6:55 AM
Filed Under: Frank Wratny, Lawrence County, Spring Street, Union Township

UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A 91-year-old man is dead after a standoff in Lawrence County ended with a police-involved shooting.

Police were called to the home on Spring Street in Union Township after a woman said her uncle fired a shot at her.

After a more than three-and-a-half hour standoff, police say Frank Wratny confronted New Castle Police with a gun from the front door.

Officers shot Wratny and he died at the scene.

State police are handling the investigation.

