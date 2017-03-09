Man Suffers Burns While Trying To Rescue His Cats From Fire

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — A man in Greensburg was rushed to the hospital Thursday after suffering burns in a house fire.
Westmoreland County emergency dispatchers say reports of a fire in the 400 block of Wood Street came in around 3:30 p.m.
When firefighters arrived, the man was out of the home, but had gone back in several times trying to rescue his cats.
Crews stopped the man from continuing to enter the residence and he was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh with burns.
