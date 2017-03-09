WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
NFL FREE AGENCY: Steelers Free Agency Tracker | NFL Free Agency Tracker
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Man Suffers Burns While Trying To Rescue His Cats From Fire

March 9, 2017 4:32 PM
Filed Under: Greensburg, Wood Street

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — A man in Greensburg was rushed to the hospital Thursday after suffering burns in a house fire.

Westmoreland County emergency dispatchers say reports of a fire in the 400 block of Wood Street came in around 3:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, the man was out of the home, but had gone back in several times trying to rescue his cats.

Crews stopped the man from continuing to enter the residence and he was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh with burns.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia