Not-So-Sweet Escape: Gelato Leads Police To Burglary Suspect

March 9, 2017 7:54 AM
Filed Under: Robert Corbit Hodges, South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Police in South Carolina were able to nab a burglary suspect when they linked gelato in his possession to the same Italian-style ice cream that had been stolen from a store.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports that Charleston police responded to a report of a string of vandalisms at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officers found shattered glass at eight buildings on the street and four more on a street nearby.

Around 1 a.m., police found 20-year-old Robert Corbit Hodges nearby. He was drunk, bleeding and carrying a container of gelato.

Investigators determined the gelato had been taken from Burbages Grocery, one of the targeted businesses.

Hodges was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary and public intoxication. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

