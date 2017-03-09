WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Penguins Fan Offers Extra Ticket To Homeless Man

March 9, 2017 8:15 PM
Filed Under: Jimmy Mains, Penguins, PPG Paints Arena alone, Tampa Bay Lightning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Penguins fan is warming hearts across the internet with an inspiring social media post.

Jimmy Mains was headed to PPG Paints Arena alone last Friday to watch the Penguins take on the Tampa Bay Lightning when a homeless man approached and asked for money.

Mains explained to the man, later identified as Rob, that he didn’t have any cash, but could instead offer him a ticket to the game.

The man was “ecstatic” and thought he was joking.

“We went in and the whole time he couldn’t stop smiling,” Mains wrote.

The two enjoyed the game complete with halftime snacks and a 5-2 win for the Penguins.

“At the end of the game he told me that I made his life. He asked me how he could repay me and I told him just to pay it forward.”

The post has been shared nearly 2,000 times.

