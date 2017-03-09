Perrantes, No. 21 Virginia Pull Away From Pitt, 75-63

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Guy scored 20 points to match a career high and London Perrantes added 13 in the second half to help No. 21 Virginia pull away for a 75-63 victory against Pitt in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament on Wednesday night.

The sixth-seeded Cavaliers (22-9) are in the ACC quarterfinals for the sixth straight season and meet third-seeded and No. 22 Notre Dame at Barclays Center on Thursday night.

Jamel Artis led Pitt (16-17) with 18 points and Michael Young had 14. The two seniors were benched for the first 10 minutes of the Panthers’ regular-season finale loss to Virginia on Saturday by coach Kevin Stallings.

Just four days after scoring just 42 points against the Cavaliers, Pitt surpassed that number with 13:08 minutes left on a dunk by Sheldon Jeter that cut Virginia’s lead to 44-43. That was as good as it got for the Panthers.

Perrantes made his first 3-pointer of the game with 8:15 left in the second half to make it 54-46. After Artis responded with a 3, Perrantes made it two in a row from long range in a span of 56 seconds.

Guy carried the Cavaliers until Perrantes heated up, scoring 11 in the first half and shooting 3 of 4 from long range.

BIG PICTURE

Pitt: Hard to believe after the Panthers managed only 105 points in losing twice in four days to Virginia, but this same team hung 88 on the Cavaliers — the most by any Virginia opponent — in early January. Pitt was 12-3 at that point, but with only two reliable scorers (Artis and Young) the offense dried up in ACC play and the Panthers hit the skids.

Virginia: The Cavaliers have won four straight since losing four straight in the middle of February. The difference? In the four losses, Virginia’s opponents shot 43.5 percent from the floor. In the four games since, Pitt at 40 percent was the only opponent to crack 35.

UP NEXT

Pitt: The Panthers are done for the season, finishing with a losing record for the first time since 1999-00.

Virginia: The Cavaliers beat Notre Dame 71-54 in South Bend, Indiana, in the only meeting between the teams this season.

