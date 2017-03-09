Pirates To Play Cardinals In ‘MLB Little League Classic’

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – Major League Baseball has officially announced that the Pirates and Cardinals will take the field on August 20 in Williamsport during the Little League World Series as part of ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball.”

The game was originally scheduled to take place at PNC Park but will instead take place at BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field, the home of the Class-A Williamsport Crosscutters of the NY-Penn League.

Both teams will attend Little League World Series games during the day before taking the field themselves at night.

Given that this was originally scheduled to be a home game for the Pirates, the team has released information on what they are offering for their Full, Half and 20-game Season Ticket Members:

Exchange Option. The Pirates will provide you both an equal number of tickets to another game and food/beverage credit equal to the value of your August 20 tickets.

First, the Pirates will credit your My Pirates Tix Account (under Special Offers Tab) with an equal number of tickets as the number of tickets that you had for the August 20, 2017 game vs. the St. Louis Cardinals. You will be able to redeem these tickets for any Black or White game of your choice (based upon availability).

In addition, the Pirates will credit your account with a food/beverage credit equal to the value of the tickets that you had for the August 20 game.

Example: You have four twenty-five dollar tickets for August 20 (4 x $25 = $100). Your season ticket account will be credited with $100 to be used for PNC Park concessions plus you will have 4 tickets in your account that you may use to enjoy a bonus Black or White game.

These Exchange Option credits will be posted to your STM ID Card no later than April 3, 2017 unless you inform us by March 31 that you instead are electing the Refund Option set out immediately below.

Refund Option. You may instead choose to receive a full refund for this game. To elect this option, you must request the refund in writing by sending an e-mail to ticketservices@pirates.com by March 31, 2017. All accounts that do not request the Refund Option by March 31 will automatically receive the Exchange Option.

For a full list of ticket exchange information, please visit pirates.com/williamsport

The game will be played in front of Little Leaguers and their families at the MLB Little League Classic.

Like The Fan On Facebook

Follow The Fan On Twitter