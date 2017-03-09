EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Police: Man Raped, Beat Woman For 2 Weeks For Losing Purse

March 9, 2017 3:01 PM
Filed Under: Florida

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a South Florida man raped and beat his girlfriend for nearly two weeks because she lost a purse he bought her.

The Miami Herald reports that 25-year-old Evan Xavier Little was arrested Sunday after the woman reported him to Miami Beach police.

The woman told police that Little became upset in January because she left the purse in an Uber vehicle. She says he hit her with a suitcase and a golf club and removed some of her acrylic nails with pliers. The woman attempted to leave their apartment, but she says he threatened and choked her. She says Little kept her in the apartment for the next two weeks, drugging and raping her.

Little faces multiple charges. He was being held without bond. Jail records didn’t list an attorney.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia