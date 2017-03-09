Police To Step Up Patrols Ahead Of St. Patrick’s Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – PennDOT is issuing a warning ahead of the Saint Patrick’s Day holiday.

Local police agencies will beef up patrols from March 11-18. As part of the plan, additional roving patrols and checkpoints will be conducted throughout the area.

The following statistics were provided by PennDOT:

According to preliminary PennDOT data, there have been have been 182 alcohol-related crashes and six fatalities since 2012 there on Saint Patrick’s Day. Allegheny County has had the most alcohol-related crashes statewide surrounding the holiday, with 16 crashes.

Additionally, in 2015 there were 52,382 DUI arrests and 10,549 alcohol-related crashes statewide. More than 97 percent of the alcohol-related crashes involved an impaired driver.

“Unfortunately, some people will make the decision that they’ve only had a few drinks and can make it to their destination. But, this is a poor decision that can have a negative impact on plenty of lives. Remember, impairment begins with the first drink,” PennDOT Safety Press Officer Yasmeen Manyisha said.

In Pittsburgh, free shuttle service will be offered between Downtown and the South Side.

It will run for 24-hours straight from the Second Avenue parking plaza to East Carson Street beginning at 5 a.m. on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the parade steps off at 10 a.m. Downtown and is followed by a family friendly party in Market Square.

Pittsburgh’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade is the third-largest in the country.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter