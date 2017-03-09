Report: 2 Women Charged After Man Badly Beaten In Fayette Co.

GERMAN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Two women have been charged after a man was badly beaten in Fayette County.
The Herald-Standard reports James F. Nastasi Jr., 56, was beaten so badly he had to be flown to a hospital.
Nastasi’s girlfriend, Melissa K. Knight, 47, of McClellandtown and Danielle Marie Dillow, 20, of Uniontown are charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and disorderly conduct.
Police say the women beat Nastasi in a yard between two houses on Puritan Village Road in German Township Wednesday.
When officers arrived they found Dillow holding Nastasi down and Knight sitting on a nearby porch.
Nastasi said he was fighting with Knight when both women beat him to the ground, continuously punching and kicking him. Several neighbors agreed with this version of events.
Nastasi lost teeth in the altercation, had a broken nose and a number of head injuries.