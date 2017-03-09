WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
NFL FREE AGENCY: Steelers Free Agency Tracker | NFL Free Agency Tracker
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Report: 2 Women Charged After Man Badly Beaten In Fayette Co.

March 9, 2017 7:40 PM
Filed Under: Danielle Marie Dillow, Fayette County, German Township, James F. Nastasi Jr., Melissa K. Knight

GERMAN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Two women have been charged after a man was badly beaten in Fayette County.

The Herald-Standard reports James F. Nastasi Jr., 56, was beaten so badly he had to be flown to a hospital.

Nastasi’s girlfriend, Melissa K. Knight, 47, of McClellandtown and Danielle Marie Dillow, 20, of Uniontown are charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Police say the women beat Nastasi in a yard between two houses on Puritan Village Road in German Township Wednesday.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

When officers arrived they found Dillow holding Nastasi down and Knight sitting on a nearby porch.

Nastasi said he was fighting with Knight when both women beat him to the ground, continuously punching and kicking him. Several neighbors agreed with this version of events.

Nastasi lost teeth in the altercation, had a broken nose and a number of head injuries.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia