‘Still Seems Surreal’: Wilkinsburg Mass Shooting Remembered One Year Later

March 9, 2017 5:27 PM
Filed Under: Brittany Powell, Byron Ross, John Shumway, Wilkinsburg

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For those who witnessed the Wilkinsburg mass shooting, the mental scar is far from healed.

“I was sitting in the dining room and basically just sounded like a storm of bullets, of shots,” neighbor Byron Ross said.

That storm would end the lives of five young people and an unborn baby. Ross was a friend of Brittany Powell.

“Honestly it still seems surreal,” he said.

Three of the dead were siblings and their mother Jessica Shelton sent a message today through her pastor:

“I want the people to know I want to thank them for their prayers, their support, their gifts and for all the love they have shown during this time of my grief.”

It is a mountain of grief, born out of losing multiple children in a horrific way.

“She’s a strong woman and she understands that she has to be there for her grandchildren, so you know she presses her way,” Lighthouse Church Pastor Maurice Trent said.

Those who knew the victims said there is still a cloud that hangs over the neighborhood.

“Today we are celebrating the community as being resilient, you know that the lives that were lost as, tragic as it was, we don’t want them to be forgotten,” Mad Dads of Greater Pittsburgh representative Ernest Bey said.

A vigil is planned for Thursday evening, to take place in the very backyard where the shooting occurred.

