Winter Weather Advisory Issued As Snow Closes In On Region

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Winter weather is expected to return this evening, which has prompted some alerts to be issued.
According to the National Weather Service, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the following counties from 6 p.m. tonight through 7 a.m. Friday:
Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, Mercer and Venango
Winter weather advisory for overnight hours along I-80. Minor changes to forecast map from yesterday. #upwithKDKA #kdkaWx pic.twitter.com/TYu8QLsEpz
— Ron Smiley (@RonSmileyWx) March 9, 2017
A total of 3 to 5 inches in expected with the heaviest snowfall happening overnight.
Due to the timing of the snow, the morning commute could be impacted.
