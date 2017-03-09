EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Winter Weather Advisory Issued As Snow Closes In On Region

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Winter weather is expected to return this evening, which has prompted some alerts to be issued.

According to the National Weather Service, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the following counties from 6 p.m. tonight through 7 a.m. Friday:

Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, Mercer and Venango

A total of 3 to 5 inches in expected with the heaviest snowfall happening overnight.

Due to the timing of the snow, the morning commute could be impacted.

