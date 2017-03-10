36th Annual Pittsburgh Home And Garden Show Opens

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 36th annual Pittsburgh Home and Garden Show opened Friday, at David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

“We have almost 1,800 exhibits in the show this year,” says executive director John DeSantis. “And that is the most we’ve ever had.”

He says 92 percent of exhibitors are from western Pennsylvania.

“We make it a point to find all of the latest developments in every aspect of the home, inside and outside, so that people in Pittsburgh get the first look at so much of this new technology, these new materials. These new products.”

Looking for the latest technology in lawn care? Well, then, $3,500 will buy you a robot mower that cuts the grass on its own.

Husqvarna vendor Clint Malfoos says you don’t even have to be at home to set it in motion.

“Let’s say you’re sitting on a beach, sipping on a margarita. You can pull out your iPhone, and send it back to its charging base if you want,” he said.

Also new is a remote-controlled Bosch coffeemaker, which can be operated in the home by WiFi. It grinds fresh beans with every cup.

The Home and Garden Show has 10,000 new products. Executive director DeSantis says the image of Pittsburgh as stodgy and unwilling to change is yesterday’s news.

“Stodgy old Pittsburgh is pretty ‘with it,'” he said.

The Pittsburgh Home and Garden Show continues through March 19.