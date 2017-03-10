Alligators Swarm 134-Foot-Deep Sinkhole In Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (KDKA) — A creepy scene is stunning hikers in Florida.
CBS News reports dozens of alligators have been gathering around a massive sinkhole lined with vultures at Myakka River State Park in Sarasota.
A limit of 30 people are allowed to visit each day in order to retain the “wilderness experience,” park manager Stephen Giguere said.
It’s a two mile hike to get to the “Deep Hole,” a 134-foot-deep sinkhole formation that’s about one-third of an acre in size, where alligators like to hang out.
“On a typical day in the dry season you can see 50, 150, 200 alligators,” Giguere said. “They congregate to this area only deep water left during dry season and a good source of food.”
Photographer Lee Dalton captured incredible pictures showing what the sinkhole looked like after a “fish kill.”
“I had heard it was a good place for watching alligators, but I was not expecting that many,” Dalton told CBS News. “I couldn’t believe my eyes when I got there. The sheer number was astounding. I’d never seen anything like it before.”
Experts say as long as you don’t get too close to the water, alligators are friendly, sedentary and visitors are safe.