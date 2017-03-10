WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
NFL FREE AGENCY: Steelers Free Agency Tracker | NFL Free Agency Tracker
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Alligators Swarm 134-Foot-Deep Sinkhole In Florida

March 10, 2017 10:10 AM
Filed Under: Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (KDKA) — A creepy scene is stunning hikers in Florida.

CBS News reports dozens of alligators have been gathering around a massive sinkhole lined with vultures at Myakka River State Park in Sarasota.

A limit of 30 people are allowed to visit each day in order to retain the “wilderness experience,” park manager Stephen Giguere said.

It’s a two mile hike to get to the “Deep Hole,” a 134-foot-deep sinkhole formation that’s about one-third of an acre in size, where alligators like to hang out.

“On a typical day in the dry season you can see 50, 150, 200 alligators,” Giguere said. “They congregate to this area only deep water left during dry season and a good source of food.”

Photographer Lee Dalton captured incredible pictures showing what the sinkhole looked like after a “fish kill.”

“I had heard it was a good place for watching alligators, but I was not expecting that many,” Dalton told CBS News. “I couldn’t believe my eyes when I got there. The sheer number was astounding. I’d never seen anything like it before.”

Experts say as long as you don’t get too close to the water, alligators are friendly, sedentary and visitors are safe.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia