Blind Dog Rescued After A Week Missing In California

March 10, 2017 11:11 AM
Filed Under: california

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (AP/KDKA) – A blind Labrador Retriever lost in the thick woods and steep terrain of California’s Santa Cruz mountains was missing for more than a week before she was found last week.

CBS San Francisco reports the dog named Sage is now back home and OK after a neighbor discovered her lying in a shallow stream.

Her owner Beth Cole says the family mistakenly thought Sage had been brought into the house on Feb. 24.

“It was horrible, we just didn’t know,” Cole said. “You know it was cold, she’s kind of helpless as far as being able to find her way back on her own.”

About an hour later, they realized she was outside and gone. Stories of Sage’s disappearance spread and a professional dog tracker could not find her.

A neighbor walking in the woods finally spotted Sage and carried her on his back about 100 yards up a canyon to safety.

“As soon as I saw her in the stream, I ran to her, and I just dropped right there in the water, and I wrapped my arms around her and I gave her a big hug and a kiss. And immediately she held her head up,” Dan Estrada said.

The 12-year-old Sage lost her sight because of glaucoma.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

