WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
NFL FREE AGENCY: Steelers Free Agency Tracker | NFL Free Agency Tracker
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Caretakers To Stand Trial In Man’s Death In Penn Hills

March 10, 2017 6:43 PM
Filed Under: Adam Haynes, David Fuhrman, David Highfield, Pamela McNeal, Penn Hills

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people accused in the death of a man in Penn Hills will stand trial.

Adam Haynes and Pamela McNeal waived their right to a preliminary hearing on Friday.

Prosecutors say they were supposed to be caring for David Fuhrman, but instead neglected him.

McNeal’s lawyer says his client couldn’t handle caring for both Fuhrman and herself.

“I just think it got over her head,” said attorney Kerry Lewis. “She’s 59, she has heart problems; you know, to roll a man like that, she treated ulcers with peroxide.”

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Police say they found Furham dead in his bed in November 2015.

They say he was severely malnourished, weighed just 76 pounds and had sores and wounds on his back and elbows.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia