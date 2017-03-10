Caretakers To Stand Trial In Man’s Death In Penn Hills

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people accused in the death of a man in Penn Hills will stand trial.
Adam Haynes and Pamela McNeal waived their right to a preliminary hearing on Friday.
Prosecutors say they were supposed to be caring for David Fuhrman, but instead neglected him.
McNeal’s lawyer says his client couldn’t handle caring for both Fuhrman and herself.
“I just think it got over her head,” said attorney Kerry Lewis. “She’s 59, she has heart problems; you know, to roll a man like that, she treated ulcers with peroxide.”
Police say they found Furham dead in his bed in November 2015.
They say he was severely malnourished, weighed just 76 pounds and had sores and wounds on his back and elbows.
