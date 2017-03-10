WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
NFL FREE AGENCY: Steelers Free Agency Tracker | NFL Free Agency Tracker
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

College Football Player Remembered As A ‘Wonderful Son’ After His Sudden Death

March 10, 2017 10:34 PM
Filed Under: Joel Wunnenberg, Marietta College, Springdale High School, Susan Koeppen

SPRINGDALE (KDKA) — Family and friends gathered Friday to remember a local high school football player who died suddenly at his college in Ohio.

Joel Wunnenberg graduated last year from Springdale High School and was living his dream of playing football at Marietta College in Ohio, but the freshman linebacker died Thursday on campus.

Joel’s sudden passing came as a shock to his family who describe him as a wonderful son and the type of person you would want to be.

“He was the kindest man. He thought bad of no one,” said Kim Wunnenberg, Joel’s mom.

On Friday night, those who loved Joel gathered for a vigil at Springdale High School to remember the young man who was taken too soon.

“The type of kid that never missed practice, never missed a workout,” said Dave Leasure, Joel’s former coach. “He gave it everything he had, but what made him special is that he always did the right thing.”

They released balloons and shared stories.

“No matter what Joel had going on, he was always happy and there was a glow about him,” said Dante Mahomeister, a friend.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

But now Joel’s family is left wondering – why?

“He was someone I hope you all carry in your hearts for the rest of your life,” said Joel’s mom.

Authorities have not released Joel’s official cause of death.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia