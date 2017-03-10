Downed Wires, Blown Transformer Prompt East Liberty Traffic Restrictions

EAST LIBERTY (KDKA) – After a day with temperatures in the mid-50s, most of western Pennsylvania woke up Friday morning to a winter wonderland, again.

From a dusting, to a few inches, snow covered tree branches, signs, even traffic signals.

Drivers said the snow was more than pretty, it was problematic, when a transformer blew near Washington Boulevard. and Highland Drive, bringing down power lines.

Washington Boulevard from Allegheny River Boulevard to Negley Avenue was closed.

“It always is, because I come here every day, but I never know my way to get to the bridge,” one woman told KDKA’s Lisa Washington.

“The police just told me to yield left and to go up this road, East Liberty Boulevard,” said one man.

A giant tree fell on Mount Nebo Road, north of Pittsburgh, bringing down more power lines and snapping a power pole. People who live in the area were temporarily without power.

“I think it’s crazy that it was like 50 yesterday and it’s snow everywhere today. It’s pretty cool,” said Alysha Turko, who lives in East Liberty.

This isn’t the first time the area has had snow during the month of March and it won’t be the last.

“Winter, spring, summer and fall all in one day Pittsburgh, we should be used to this,” one lady said.

Late Friday morning, downed lines closed a section of Interstate 79 in Butler County as well.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter