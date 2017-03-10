Family Mourns Cat Beaten, Tortured With Hot Glue In Utah

CLEARFIELD, Utah (AP/KDKA) — The Humane Society of Utah is offering a $5,000 reward in the search for suspects in the gruesome beating and torture of a pet cat with hot glue and silicone north of Salt Lake City.

Group President Debbie Barnes said Thursday it’s the worst case of animal abuse she has ever seen.

In addition to breaking the cat’s ribs and toes, Barnes says someone beat its face, glued its eyes shut and tried to use the hot glue to prevent it from urinating or defecating.

The 6-year-old cat named Sage is owned by a Clearfield family. It was found Wednesday morning with cut whiskers, shaved fur and other signs of torture in their neighborhood near Hill Air Force Base.

“What we saw broke our hearts,” China Cassel, one of Sage’s owners, wrote on Facebook. “Our minds and hearts are sick as to how someone can do this to any animal.”

The Humane Society of Utah announced Thursday that the cat had passed away.

“He fought so hard….but was just too broken,” the group wrote in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information should contact Davis County Animal Services (801-444-2200) or Humane Society investigator John Fox at 801-261-2919, extension 210.

