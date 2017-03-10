GOP Rep Backs Off Claim Obama Running ‘Shadow Government’

WASHINGTON DC (AP) — A Republican congressman is backing off his claim that former President Barack Obama stayed in Washington solely to run a “shadow government” to undermine the GOP agenda.
The office of Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelly issued a statement late Friday saying he “does not believe that President Obama is personally operating a shadow government.”
Kelly made the initial accusation at a Republican event Saturday north of Pittsburgh. It was captured in a video posted to YouTube.
The Obamas have said they would remain in the nation’s capital until their youngest daughter, Sasha, completes high school.
Kelly’s office now says the congressman believes “it would be helpful” if the former president calls for an end to what he believes is “obstruction” by former members of the Obama administration still in the executive branch.
Obama isn’t commenting.
