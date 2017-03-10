WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
NFL FREE AGENCY: Steelers Free Agency Tracker | NFL Free Agency Tracker
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Overnight Snow Having Impact On Morning Commute

March 10, 2017 6:47 AM
Filed Under: Brenda Waters, Ron Smiley, Snow, Winter Weather, Winter Weather Advisory

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The latest round of winter weather moved into the area overnight, which is having an effect on the morning commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of western Pennsylvania until 9 a.m.

When all is said and done, some areas could see more than 6 inches of snow.

Brenda Waters’ Report:

The combination of snow and colder temperatures is causing some issues on area roads. As of 6 a.m., Route 19 was snow-covered and slick from Zelienople to Cranberry Township.

As a result, motorists are being urged to take their time this morning.

According to KDKA-TV Meteorologist Ron Smiley, highs today will be around the freezing mark with it cooling overnight.

Saturday morning temperatures will be near 10 degrees as the sun comes out, making it chilly for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

There is a light snow chances for both Saturday afternoon and Sunday evening and temperatures will remain cool through next week.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App
Get KDKA Text Alerts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia