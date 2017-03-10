Overnight Snow Having Impact On Morning Commute

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The latest round of winter weather moved into the area overnight, which is having an effect on the morning commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of western Pennsylvania until 9 a.m.

When all is said and done, some areas could see more than 6 inches of snow.

Brenda Waters’ Report:

The combination of snow and colder temperatures is causing some issues on area roads. As of 6 a.m., Route 19 was snow-covered and slick from Zelienople to Cranberry Township.

As a result, motorists are being urged to take their time this morning.

According to KDKA-TV Meteorologist Ron Smiley, highs today will be around the freezing mark with it cooling overnight.

Saturday morning temperatures will be near 10 degrees as the sun comes out, making it chilly for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

There is a light snow chances for both Saturday afternoon and Sunday evening and temperatures will remain cool through next week.

