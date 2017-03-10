WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
NFL FREE AGENCY: Steelers Free Agency Tracker | NFL Free Agency Tracker
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Police: Couple Staged Murder With Ketchup, Texted Photos

March 10, 2017 10:58 AM
Filed Under: Ohio

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) – Police say a couple in Ohio staged a murder scene in a bathtub in which they poured ketchup over her and he then sent pictures to friends, saying he did it.

Sandusky officers showed up after getting calls Thursday night from three people police say were “hysterical.”

That’s when officers discovered that the scene in the couple’s bathtub had been staged.

Police say Nataleigh Schlette and Micah Risner are charged with inducing panic. Both pleaded not guilty Friday.

Police Sgt. Dawn Allen tells the Sandusky Register that while it might have been funny to the couple, it wasn’t a joke to police.

The couple couldn’t be reached for comment. No telephone numbers were listed for them. Court records didn’t indicate whether they have an attorney.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia