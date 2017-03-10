Detective Accidentally Shoots Partner Being Attacked By Dog

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A detective was shot in the foot in Hazelwood on Friday.
It happened in the 200 block of Tipton Street around 2 p.m., where plainclothes detectives were conducting a drug investigation.
A dog rushed forward to attack one of the detectives.
The detective’s partner came to his aid, firing his weapon at the dog.
The dog was struck, and the detective being attacked by the dog was also struck in the foot by the gunfire.
The wounded detective was transported by Paramedics to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital where he was treated and discharged
The dog was captured and taken to a veterinary hospital. It is unclear if the animal was injured.
