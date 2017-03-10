Report: Mt. Pleasant Teen Sentenced For Fatally Shooting Friend

MT. PLEASANT (KDKA) — A Mt. Pleasant teen who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of his friend has been sentenced.
The Tribune-Review reports John Burnsworth, now 15, will spend at least three months in the Appalachian Youth Services in Cambria County, where he will receive mental health and other counseling services.
Burnsworth entered a plea in December of 2016 in the shooting death of 13-year-old James Robert Gustafson of Mount Pleasant. Initially charged with felony homicide, Burnsworth pleaded guilty to misdemeanor involuntary manslaughter and a misdemeanor firearms charge.
Claiming he thought the gun was unloaded, John Burnsworth was accused of shooting Gustafson at point blank range on Mar. 20, 2016.
The gun was unregistered and unsecured. The firearm’s owner — 31-year-old Joshua Hudec — faces trial for those other charges. Brook Nelson, 18, who was home at the time of the killing, faces similar charges.
