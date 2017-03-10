WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
NFL FREE AGENCY: Steelers Free Agency Tracker | NFL Free Agency Tracker
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

FBI Gate-Crashing Suspect Set For Federal Court Appearance

March 10, 2017 10:35 AM
Filed Under: FBI, Pittsburgh Police, South Side, Thomas Ross

PITTSBURGH (AP) – An Ohio man charged with ramming a dump truck through the security gate of the FBI’s Pittsburgh field office this past summer is set to appear before a federal magistrate.

Forty-nine-year-old Thomas Ross, of New Waterford, was indicted in January on a charge of willfully injuring or committing depredation against any property of the United States.

He faces a preliminary hearing March 23 on separate charges in state court for the incident July 26 in which he claimed to have a bomb when Pittsburgh police stopped him for running red lights, only to drive away and smash into the FBI gate. No explosives were found.

fbi building crash FBI Gate Crashing Suspect Set For Federal Court Appearance

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ross faces up to 10 years in prison on the federal charge that’s prompting his initial appearance Friday afternoon.

He’s represented by the federal public defender’s office which doesn’t comment.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia