WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
NFL FREE AGENCY: Steelers Free Agency Tracker | NFL Free Agency Tracker
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Watch: Kids Hilariously Crash News Interview, Create Chaos

March 10, 2017 10:35 AM
Filed Under: BBC News

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A couple of kids couldn’t wait for dad to finish up his interview on BBC News.

As political science professor Robert E. Kelly was being interviewed about South Korea impeachment news, his children came busting through the door in the background.

First, a sassy toddler stomps over to sit next to dad.

“I think one of your children’s just walked in,” the interviewer notes with a laugh, as the professor reaches behind to push the child away.

Soon after, a baby in a walker comes rolling in as well.

Then a woman, presumably his wife or nanny, scrambles into the room, sliding on her socks.

“My apologies…my apologies,” the man laughs as the woman tries to round up the kids.

She then scoops up the children and takes them out of the room – and soon all you can hear from the children is crying.

“Robert, many thanks, there’s a first time for everything, I think you’ve got some children who need you,” the interviewer says to Kelly at the conclusion.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia