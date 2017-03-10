Watch: Kids Hilariously Crash News Interview, Create Chaos

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A couple of kids couldn’t wait for dad to finish up his interview on BBC News.

As political science professor Robert E. Kelly was being interviewed about South Korea impeachment news, his children came busting through the door in the background.

First, a sassy toddler stomps over to sit next to dad.

“I think one of your children’s just walked in,” the interviewer notes with a laugh, as the professor reaches behind to push the child away.

This guest managed to keep his composure when his children interrupted his live @BBCWorld TV interview pic.twitter.com/3x5tgsVR8R — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 10, 2017

Soon after, a baby in a walker comes rolling in as well.

Then a woman, presumably his wife or nanny, scrambles into the room, sliding on her socks.

“My apologies…my apologies,” the man laughs as the woman tries to round up the kids.

She then scoops up the children and takes them out of the room – and soon all you can hear from the children is crying.

“Robert, many thanks, there’s a first time for everything, I think you’ve got some children who need you,” the interviewer says to Kelly at the conclusion.

