Crews Battle House Fire In Squirrel Hill

March 11, 2017 5:12 PM
Filed Under: House Fire, Squirrel Hill

SQUIRREL HILL (KDKA) — Crews battled a house fire in Squirrel Hill on Saturday afternoon.

The one-alarm fire started around 1 p.m. in the 5500-block of Hobart Street.

According to Pittsburgh Fire Investigators, four people lived in the home, but only one person was in the house when the fire began. The owner of the home was out of the country.

Crews were able to get the fire under control within an hour. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

