NFL FREE AGENCY: Steelers Free Agency Tracker | NFL Free Agency Tracker
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Two Men Dead, Woman Critical After Murder-Suicide Shooting

March 11, 2017 8:58 PM
Filed Under: Amy Wadas, Fatal Shooting, Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (KDKA) — Two men are dead and a woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Knoxville on Saturday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. in the 400-block of Bausman Street.

KDKA’s Amy Wadas reports that a woman was in her home with a man and her 9-year-old son when neighbors heard shots being fired.

Another man, who police say was either the woman’s husband or ex-husband, went inside the home and fired shots at the man and the woman. He then fatally shot himself.

The other man in the home was killed. The woman was shot in the leg and the chest. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Two guns were found inside the home. Police believe the husband or ex-husband had both guns on him when he entered the house.

The 9-year-old son was in the basement at the time of the shooting. He was unharmed, but he was taken to Children’s Hospital to be checked out as a precaution.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

One Comment

  1. Tom Baranski says:
    March 11, 2017 at 9:13 PM

    garbage will always be garbage

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App
Get KDKA Text Alerts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia