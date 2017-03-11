Two Men Dead, Woman Critical After Murder-Suicide Shooting

KNOXVILLE (KDKA) — Two men are dead and a woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Knoxville on Saturday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. in the 400-block of Bausman Street.

KDKA’s Amy Wadas reports that a woman was in her home with a man and her 9-year-old son when neighbors heard shots being fired.

Another man, who police say was either the woman’s husband or ex-husband, went inside the home and fired shots at the man and the woman. He then fatally shot himself.

The other man in the home was killed. The woman was shot in the leg and the chest. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Two guns were found inside the home. Police believe the husband or ex-husband had both guns on him when he entered the house.

The 9-year-old son was in the basement at the time of the shooting. He was unharmed, but he was taken to Children’s Hospital to be checked out as a precaution.

