Girl Asks Steeler Le’Veon Bell To Prom On Twitter, Bell Accepts

March 11, 2017 9:12 PM
Filed Under: Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers, Prom, twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — “A deal is a deal,” so it looks like Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell may heading to the prom.

On Saturday, Ava Tarantino tweeted at Le’Veon Bell and asked if he would go to prom with her if her tweet was retweeted 500 times.

Bell responded to her tweet a short time later, raising the stakes to 600 retweets.

It turned out that the goal was no problem at all.

Almost 5 hours later, Tarantino’s tweet at been retweeted more than 1,300 times, and Bell’s response at been retweeted more than 1,000 times.

Bell sent a tweet around 8:45 p.m., saying “a deal is a deal” and that he would see Tarantino at her prom. She has not yet publicly responded to Bell.

According to Tarantino’s Twitter profile, she lives in Wisconsin.

