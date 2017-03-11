Girl Asks Steeler Le’Veon Bell To Prom On Twitter, Bell Accepts

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — “A deal is a deal,” so it looks like Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell may heading to the prom.

On Saturday, Ava Tarantino tweeted at Le’Veon Bell and asked if he would go to prom with her if her tweet was retweeted 500 times.

@L_Bell26 500 rts and you'll go to prom w me — Ava Tarantino (@avatarantino26) March 11, 2017

Bell responded to her tweet a short time later, raising the stakes to 600 retweets.

It turned out that the goal was no problem at all.

Almost 5 hours later, Tarantino’s tweet at been retweeted more than 1,300 times, and Bell’s response at been retweeted more than 1,000 times.

Bell sent a tweet around 8:45 p.m., saying “a deal is a deal” and that he would see Tarantino at her prom. She has not yet publicly responded to Bell.

welllll, a deal is a deal @avatarantino26 ……see youu at your prom 😊 — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) March 12, 2017

According to Tarantino’s Twitter profile, she lives in Wisconsin.

