Officers Respond To Report Of Shots Fired In Homewood

HOMEWOOD (KDKA) — Officers responded to a report of shots fired in Homewood early Saturday morning.
It happened just before 3 a.m. in the 7200-block of Tioga Street.
Officer responded to a ShotSpotter report that 5 shots had been fired.
Police say when officers arrived on the scene, they found a male who had a wound to his hand.
He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
According to police, the victim refused to cooperate with the investigation.
