NFL FREE AGENCY: Steelers Free Agency Tracker | NFL Free Agency Tracker
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Officers Respond To Report Of Shots Fired In Homewood

March 11, 2017 2:14 PM
Filed Under: Homewood

HOMEWOOD (KDKA) — Officers responded to a report of shots fired in Homewood early Saturday morning.

It happened just before 3 a.m. in the 7200-block of Tioga Street.

Officer responded to a ShotSpotter report that 5 shots had been fired.

Police say when officers arrived on the scene, they found a male who had a wound to his hand.

He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

According to police, the victim refused to cooperate with the investigation.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia