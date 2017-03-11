NFL FREE AGENCY: Steelers Free Agency Tracker | NFL Free Agency Tracker
March Of Dimes Throws Baby Shower For Expecting Military Families

March 11, 2017 6:15 PM
Filed Under: Baby Shower, March Of Dimes, Military Families

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The March of Dimes held a baby shower for expecting military families Saturday afternoon at the 171st Air Refueling Wing.

Thirty-four military moms and dads received gift boxes filled with baby supplies and more from the March of Dimes, Philips and the Pennsylvania Masons.

KDKA meteorologist Kristin Emery served as the event’s emcee.

kristin emery march of dimes baby shower1 March Of Dimes Throws Baby Shower For Expecting Military Families

(Photo Credit: March of Dimes)

The shower was part of the March of Dimes’ “Mission: Healthy Baby” program, which provides educational pregnancy and newborn health information to expecting military mothers.

More information on “Mission: Healthy Baby” can be found online here.

