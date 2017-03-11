March Of Dimes Throws Baby Shower For Expecting Military Families

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The March of Dimes held a baby shower for expecting military families Saturday afternoon at the 171st Air Refueling Wing.
Thirty-four military moms and dads received gift boxes filled with baby supplies and more from the March of Dimes, Philips and the Pennsylvania Masons.
KDKA meteorologist Kristin Emery served as the event’s emcee.
The shower was part of the March of Dimes’ “Mission: Healthy Baby” program, which provides educational pregnancy and newborn health information to expecting military mothers.
More information on “Mission: Healthy Baby” can be found online here.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter