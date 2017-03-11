Phil Kessel Scores SO Winner, Penguins Beat Oilers 3-2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Phil Kessel scored the shootout winner in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 40 saves, Nick Bonino and Evgeni Malkin scored in regulation for Pittsburgh, and Sidney Crosby had a goal in the shootout. The Penguins have won four games in a row.

David Desharnais and Connor McDavid countered for Edmonton, with McDavid getting the Oilers’ lone goal in the tiebreaker. They have lost two straight.

Pittsburgh opened the scoring six minutes into the first period. Oilers goalie Cam Talbot was down on a rebound, allowing Scott Wilson to feed it in front and give Bonino an easy goal.

The Penguins went up 2-0 with 2 1/2 minutes to play in the second. A shot got behind Talbot and was rolling slowly into the net before McDavid tried to kick the puck to safety, only to have it hit Talbot’s pads and go in. Malkin was credited with the goal.

Edmonton cut into the lead five minutes into the second period when Desharnais poked a loose puck under Fleury for his first goal with the Oilers.

The Oilers tied it13 minutes into the second period when McDavid made no mistake on a rebound opportunity, scoring his 23rd goal of the season and 75th point.

Kessel had a breakaway late in the third, but was stopped by Talbot.

Both teams had great chances in overtime, particularly on huge saves by Fleury on McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

Notes: It was the second and final meeting of the season between the teams, with the Pens coming away with a 4-3 win in Pittsburgh in November in the first contest. … Pittsburgh forward Tom Sestito served the first game of a four-game suspension for boarding Winnipeg defenseman Toby Enstrom.

UP NEXT

Penguins: At Vancouver on Saturday night.

Oilers: Host Montreal on Sunday night.

