Memorial Service Held For Dr. Thomas Starzl, Organ Transplantation Pioneer

March 11, 2017 12:54 PM
Filed Under: Memorial Service, Thomas Starzl, University Of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A memorial service was held for Dr. Thomas Starzl, a pioneer in organ transplantation, on Saturday, one week after his death.

Dr. Starzl died at his Pittsburgh home on Saturday, March 4 at age 90. He would have celebrated his 91st birthday on Saturday, March 11.

The memorial service was held at Heinz Memorial Chapel on the University of Pittsburgh campus at 1 p.m.

Live streaming video of the service can be found online here.

