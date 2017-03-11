Memorial Service Held For Dr. Thomas Starzl, Organ Transplantation Pioneer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A memorial service was held for Dr. Thomas Starzl, a pioneer in organ transplantation, on Saturday, one week after his death.
Dr. Starzl died at his Pittsburgh home on Saturday, March 4 at age 90. He would have celebrated his 91st birthday on Saturday, March 11.
The memorial service was held at Heinz Memorial Chapel on the University of Pittsburgh campus at 1 p.m.
Live streaming video of the service can be found online here.
