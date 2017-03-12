Charity Fashion Show Raises Money To Send Children To Kennywood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — From the newsroom… to the runway!
A fashion show with some celebrity flair took place Sunday at the Omni William Penn. It’s the annual “Fair Lady Frolic” charity fundraiser for the Italian Sons and Daughters of America.
KDKA’s Paul Martino was joined on the runway by Bob Pompeani and his wife Lisa, and KDKA’s Kym Gable and her twin daughters. And of course, all the professional Pittsburgh models who showed them how it’s REALLY done.
All the money raised from the fashion show and luncheon will be used to send children with special needs to Kennywood for a day.
