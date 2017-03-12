NFL FREE AGENCY: Steelers Free Agency Tracker | NFL Free Agency Tracker
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Charity Fashion Show Raises Money To Send Children To Kennywood

March 12, 2017 6:54 PM
Filed Under: Bob Pompeani, Fashion Show, Italian Sons and Daughters of America, Kym Gable, Paul Martino

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — From the newsroom… to the runway!

A fashion show with some celebrity flair took place Sunday at the Omni William Penn. It’s the annual “Fair Lady Frolic” charity fundraiser for the Italian Sons and Daughters of America.

KDKA’s Paul Martino was joined on the runway by Bob Pompeani and his wife Lisa, and KDKA’s Kym Gable and her twin daughters. And of course, all the professional Pittsburgh models who showed them how it’s REALLY done.

All the money raised from the fashion show and luncheon will be used to send children with special needs to Kennywood for a day.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia