Fire Causes Millions In Damage At Emporium Business

March 12, 2017 7:24 PM
Filed Under: Emporium, Fire

EMPORIUM, Pa. (KDKA) — A fire caused millions of dollars in damage to an Emporium business Saturday morning.

It happened just after 4 a.m. at Emporium Hardwoods on Route 120.

Firefighters from 12 different fire departments and multiple other emergency crews responded to the scene.

State police say the fire caused between $7 million and $10 million in damage, according to a preliminary estimate.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but state police say they do not suspect criminal activity at this time.

No injuries were reported.

