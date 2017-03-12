Fire Causes Millions In Damage At Emporium Business

EMPORIUM, Pa. (KDKA) — A fire caused millions of dollars in damage to an Emporium business Saturday morning.
It happened just after 4 a.m. at Emporium Hardwoods on Route 120.
Firefighters from 12 different fire departments and multiple other emergency crews responded to the scene.
State police say the fire caused between $7 million and $10 million in damage, according to a preliminary estimate.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but state police say they do not suspect criminal activity at this time.
No injuries were reported.
