Murray Makes 27 Saves, Penguins Beat Canucks 3-0

March 12, 2017 11:53 AM
Filed Under: NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins, Vancouver Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – Matt Murray made 27 saves and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-0 on Saturday night.

Jake Guentzel, Ian Cole and Conor Sheary scored for the Penguins, who have won five straight, including a 3-2 shootout win on Friday in Edmonton. They are in sole possession of second place in the Metropolitan Division ahead of Columbus.

The Canucks took another hit to their already bleak playoff outlook. With St. Louis beating the New York Islanders 4-3 earlier Saturday, the Canucks are 10 points back for the second wild card in the Western Conference.

Vancouver goalie Ryan Miller was outstanding despite the loss, making a season-high 45 saves.

About eight minutes into the game, the Canucks looked to have scored first, with Daniel Sedin’s corner shot along the goal line ricocheting in off Michael Chaput’s skate. However, it was called off on goaltender interference following a coach’s challenge.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

