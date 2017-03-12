NFL FREE AGENCY: Steelers Free Agency Tracker | NFL Free Agency Tracker
3-Year-Old Child Fatally Shot In Mt. Washington

March 12, 2017 2:27 PM
Filed Under: Child Killed, Fatal Shooting, Mt. Washington

MT. WASHINGTON (KDKA) — A 3-year-old child was fatally shot in Mt. Washington on Sunday afternoon.

It happened early Sunday afternoon at a home in the 700-block of Southern Avenue.

Details on how the shooting happened have not yet been released.

KDKA’s Bob Allen reports that the child’s mother took the child and ran out of the house after the shooting occurred, and a passerby drove them to the hospital, where the child was pronounced dead.

The mother and the child did not live in the residence where the shooting took place. Other children reportedly live in the house.

A resident and another person were taken to police headquarters.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

