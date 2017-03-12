Outbound Fort Pitt Tunnel To Close Overnight For 2 Weeks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The outbound Fort Pitt Tunnel will close overnight during the week for the next two weeks.
The closures will begin on Monday, March 13 and last through Friday, March 24. The tunnel will close weeknights at 9 p.m. and reopen at 6 a.m. the next day.
PennDOT says an exception will be made on nights when the Pittsburgh Penguins have a home game. On those nights, closures will not occur until two hours after the end of the game.
Crews will be installing a fire suppression standpipe system.
PennDOT will post the following detour:
- From the Fort Pitt Bridge, traffic will take the ramp to North Route 837/Route 51 West End (Exit 69C)
- Follow Route 837 (West Carson Street) to the West End Circle
- Turn left onto southbound Route 51 towards the Airport
- Follow Route 51 to Airport/Carnegie ramp to I-376 Parkway West
- End detour
Drivers can check road conditions online at 511PA.com.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter