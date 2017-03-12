NFL FREE AGENCY: Steelers Free Agency Tracker | NFL Free Agency Tracker
Pittsburgh Could See A Few Inches Of Snow This Week

March 12, 2017 12:30 PM
Filed Under: Kristin Emery, Pittsburgh, Ron Smiley, Snow Storm, weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A winter storm is expected to hit parts of Pennsylvania early this week, and Pittsburgh and the surrounding area could see some snow.

The National Weather Service has already issued a winter storm watch from Monday evening through late Tuesday night for areas in northern and central Pennsylvania.

Indiana County and northern West Virginia are included in the list of affected areas. There is a potential for 6 or more inches of snow, especially in higher elevations.

According to KDKA meteorologist Ron Smiley, the Pittsburgh area is expected to see 2 – 6 inches of snow, and the city would likely get about 5 inches.

WATCH THE LATEST FORECAST:

High winds are also expected for the region, and cold temperatures will continue.

  1. Linda Novak says:
    March 12, 2017 at 2:45 PM

    I predict we will get no snow at all!

