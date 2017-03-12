Recipe For Hope Raises Funds To Help Buy Wigs For Cancer Survivors

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The ingredients for an all-star charity event? How about some of Pittsburgh’s best chefs, local celebrities, and table after table of delicious food?
The annual Recipe For Hope was held at the Mayernik center Saturday night. It’s the biggest fundraiser of the year for Hair Peace Charities.
Several KDKA TV and Radio personalities tied on their aprons to serve up unique dishes to hundreds of guests. David Highfield, Brenda Waters, Ron Smiley and Kym Gable were among them.
All the proceeds benefit the charity’s mission to help support cancer survivors and help them buy wigs.
Last year, KDKA’s Rick Dayton took home the “Perfect Plate” award for his version of homemade Payday bars.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter