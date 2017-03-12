NFL FREE AGENCY: Steelers Free Agency Tracker | NFL Free Agency Tracker
No Arrests, Citations Downtown After St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Small Crowds In Market Square, Larger Crowds Reported On South Side March 12, 2017 11:31 AM
Filed Under: Market Square, Pittsburgh, South Side, St. Patrick's Day Parade

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The cold weather didn’t keep people away from the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Downtown Pittsburgh on Saturday, but the weather may have stopped people from sticking around to celebrate afterwards.

Pittsburgh Public Information Officer Sonya Toler says there were no arrests made downtown after the parade, and no citations were issued.

“This appeared to be the smallest crowd in Market Square in many years, if not ever,” she said in a release. “Several merchants reported very poor earnings.”

There were only three calls to paramedics for reports of intoxication, including one call for an intoxicated juvenile who was transported to Mercy. There were also two calls for overdoses.

A police supervisor said that the crowds on the South Side, however, appeared to be bigger than in previous years.

Toler reports there were 18 physical arrests and approximately 70 citations during St. Patrick’s Day celebrations on the South Side.

