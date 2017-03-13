WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

April The Giraffe Keepers Prep For Snow Storm Headed Her Way

March 13, 2017 1:57 PM
Filed Under: Animal Adventure Park, April The Giraffe

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (KDKA/AP) — As the world watches and waits for April the Giraffe to have her calf, zookeepers say they are preparing for a snow storm.

In a daily update, the Animal Adventure Park assures April’s fans that the team is “preparing accordingly” for a snow storm set to hit the northeast.

New York City could get up to 18 inches of snow, with Boston seeing a similar amount and Philadelphia slated to get up to a foot. Up to 10 inches could fall in Washington, D.C.

In addition to getting ready for the snow, the update notes that “April is looking larger than ever. Morning keeper check reports active kicking and noticeable growth/drop in belly.”

April-mania has enraptured the online community. She has her own website, a GoFundMe page and even an apparel line.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

