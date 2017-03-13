Babysitter Of 3-Year-Old Killed By Gunshot Recalls ‘Lovable, Passionate’ Child

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One day after a toddler was killed at a home in Mount Washington, Pittsburgh Police would say only that the investigation into the tragic shooting was ongoing.

Yasha Ross, 3, was with her mother Sunday afternoon at the home of a family friend when the incident happened. Sources say the child found a loaded gun in an unlocked safe in a bedroom closet.

She was later pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Melvina Jeter, a longtime family friend who was Yasha’s babysitter, said she saw the girl Saturday afternoon. Jeter and Yasha’s mother lived near each other in the Mooncrest section of Moon Township.

The two danced and played in Jeter’s living room on Saturday.

Jeter said she told the girl, “Never say goodbye, always say see you later,” and then she gave her a high five.

Jeter said she was shocked by the girl’s death and still can’t believe it. She described the toddler as “lovable and passionate.”

“It was just shocking. I couldn’t believe that it was really her, that she was gone,” said Jeter.

Pittsburgh Police say so far, no one is facing charges in the child’s death.

Friends have set up GoFundMe Pag to help pay for Yasha’s funeral expenses. If you would like to donate, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/funeral-expenses-for-yasha

