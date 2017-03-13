Fundraiser Set Up For The Owner Of Randyland

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s hard to miss the bright colors and unique stylings of Randyland, located on Pittsburgh’s Mexican War Streets.
The home, owned by Randy Gilson, is a landmark and draws visitors from all over the world.
But now, Randy is in need of some help. His partner, Mac, was diagnosed with terminal cancer.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Randy and Mac go on their first vacation together.
They plan to visit the Grand Canyon and the beach.
They’ve already exceeded their goal of $10,000, but friends say they want to keep the good vibes going.
All of the extra money will go towards medical bills and painting Randyland brighter colors this year.
If you would like to help, visit their GoFundMe page here: https://www.gofundme.com/randyandmac
