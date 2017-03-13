Medical Examiner Identifies Girl, 3, Killed In Mt. Washington Shooting

MOUNT WASHINGTON (KDKA) – A little girl who was shot and killed in Mount Washington over the weekend has been identified.
According to police, the shooting happened in the 700 block of Southern Avenue around 1 p.m. Sunday.
According to the medical examiner, the victim has been identified as Yasha Ross, 3, of Coraopolis.
According to the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety, the girl’s mother took the child and ran out of the house after the shooting occurred. A passerby drove them to the hospital, where the girl was pronounced dead.
Details on how the shooting happened have not yet been released.
