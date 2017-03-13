WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Medical Examiner Identifies Girl, 3, Killed In Mt. Washington Shooting

March 13, 2017 10:15 AM
Filed Under: Mount Washington, Southern Avenue, Yasha Ross

MOUNT WASHINGTON (KDKA) – A little girl who was shot and killed in Mount Washington over the weekend has been identified.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 700 block of Southern Avenue around 1 p.m. Sunday.

According to the medical examiner, the victim has been identified as Yasha Ross, 3, of Coraopolis.

According to the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety, the girl’s mother took the child and ran out of the house after the shooting occurred. A passerby drove them to the hospital, where the girl was pronounced dead.

Details on how the shooting happened have not yet been released.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App
Get KDKA Text Alerts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia