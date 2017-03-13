Jury: PennDOT Owes Cyclist, Wife $5.4M Over Brain Injuries

MEDIA, Pa. (AP) – A jury says the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation should pay $5.4 million to a man who suffered severe brain injuries when his bicycle crashed on a bridge that was in disrepair.
The Delaware County Daily Times reports the jury ruled Wednesday in favor of 63-year-old David Carletti.
The jury awarded Carletti $2.4 million for lost wages and medical expenses and $2 million for future suffering. His wife, Brenda, received $1 million for loss of consortium.
The Boothwyn man was riding over trolley tracks near the Springfield Mall when he hit a bump in May 2012 that was caused by road crews who had patched a damaged section of the bridge.
State attorneys had argued PennDOT was immune, but the jury disagreed because the state had notice of the dangerous conditions.
